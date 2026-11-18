PM Modi gifts Indian art to leaders at Manila summits
During his visit to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, Prime Minister Modi gifted unique Indian artworks to global leaders: think a Golden Pichwaai painting for US President Donald Trump, a Kashmiri silk carpet for Philippine President Marcos Jr. and a Chola bronze sculpture for Indonesia's President Subianto.
These gifts weren't just souvenirs: they highlighted India's rich culture on the world stage.
Modi joins Quad, deepens ASEAN ties
Modi's trip wasn't all about art. He joined Quad leaders to talk regional teamwork, rolled out plans for maritime cooperation and cyber forensics training, and pushed new educational initiatives.
The focus was clear: deepen partnerships with ASEAN countries by blending tradition with progress, showing that India values both its heritage and its role in shaping the region's future.