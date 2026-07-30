PM Modi highlights Public Examinations Amendment Bill after NEET leak
India
After the NEET exam paper leak sparked protests across India, PM Modi took to Instagram to connect directly with students.
He highlighted the new Public Examinations (Amendment) Bill 2026, passed on July 30, which aims to make exams more secure and prevent future leaks.
Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, 47 NTA fired
Modi assured students that his government is serious about fixing the system, saying his government is committed to reforming and protecting the examination system.
New measures include a dedicated task force, fast-track courts for quick action, and stricter punishment for those behind leaks.
The fallout has already been huge: 47 National Testing Agency officials were fired and former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned in response to public outrage.