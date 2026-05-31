PM talks about Chola-era copper plates in 'Mann Ki Baat'
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted the historic return of ancient Chola-era copper plates from the Netherlands. The PM spoke about the event during his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. He said that the copper plates were returned to India in a formal ceremony attended by the Dutch Prime Minister, which made every Indian proud.
Wildlife conservation
PM lauds successful rescue of a Ganga dolphin
In the same address, PM Modi also lauded the successful rescue of a Ganga dolphin in Uttar Pradesh. He praised the dedication and patience of those who worked for nearly 13 hours to free the trapped dolphin from a canal. The rescue was made possible by India's first Ganga Dolphin Rescue Ambulance under the Namami Gange program, which rushed to the scene after receiving news of the stranded animal.
Educational innovation
Classes conducted in river
The Prime Minister also spoke about a unique initiative in Kerala where classes are conducted in a river. The initiative is run by Saji Valasseril through a swimming club in Aluva, training over 15,000 people so far. Inspired by a personal tragedy of losing students in a boat accident, Saji dedicated himself to teaching swimming and water safety to all age groups.