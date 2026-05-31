PM talks about Chola-era copper plates in 'Mann Ki Baat'

Wildlife conservation

PM lauds successful rescue of a Ganga dolphin

In the same address, PM Modi also lauded the successful rescue of a Ganga dolphin in Uttar Pradesh. He praised the dedication and patience of those who worked for nearly 13 hours to free the trapped dolphin from a canal. The rescue was made possible by India's first Ganga Dolphin Rescue Ambulance under the Namami Gange program, which rushed to the scene after receiving news of the stranded animal.