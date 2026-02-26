PM Modi becomes 1st leader with 100 million Instagram followers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram . The achievement makes him the most followed political figure on the platform. PM Modi joined Instagram in 2014 and his account has since become one of the most engaging digital spaces among world leaders.

Comparison More than double US President Trump's follower count PM Modi's follower count is more than double that of United States President Donald Trump, who has 43.2 million followers. The combined total of several major global leaders still falls short of PM Modi's individual tally. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto follows with 15 million followers, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has 14.4 million, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has 11.6 million and Argentine President Javier Milei has 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

Diplomatic visit Milestone during PM's visit to Israel The social media milestone comes during PM Modi's official visit to Israel. He was awarded the "Speaker of the Knesset Medal," the highest honor of the Israeli Parliament, for his role in strengthening India-Israel relations. The medal was presented after his address to lawmakers, which received a standing ovation and prolonged applause from lawmakers.

Advertisement