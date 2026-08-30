PM Modi honors Lal Bahadur Shastri, plants tree with Mirziyoyev
Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, where he paid heartfelt respects at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial in Tashkent, honoring the leader known for the Ministry of External Affairs's quoted line "timeless call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire generations" and his role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.
The visit also saw Modi and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev plant a tree together at the Presidential Palace, showing their shared commitment to sustainability.
India Uzbekistan agree Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
India and Uzbekistan are leveling up their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming for $5 billion in trade by 2030, and discussing trade and investment, innovation and start-ups, digital public infrastructure and UPI, defense and security, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, agriculture, education, tourism, space, and people-to-people exchanges.
President Mirziyoyev awarded Modi Uzbekistan's highest honor for foreign leaders, the Oliy Darajali Do'stlik Order, as a nod to his efforts in building stronger connections between the two countries.