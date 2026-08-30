Prime Minister Modi was on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, where he paid heartfelt respects at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial in Tashkent, honoring the leader known for the Ministry of External Affairs's quoted line "timeless call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire generations" and his role in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

The visit also saw Modi and Uzbek President Mirziyoyev plant a tree together at the Presidential Palace, showing their shared commitment to sustainability.