PM Modi hosts Prince Alois at New Delhi TEPAs talks
India
Prime Minister Modi welcomed Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein to New Delhi on Tuesday, their first-ever state visit to India.
The leaders talked about boosting economic and diplomatic ties, with a big focus on the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) that kicked off last year.
President Murmu welcomes Liechtenstein royals
Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie were also greeted by President Murmu.
Both sides are looking to team up in areas like innovation, manufacturing, and tech.
As the Ministry of External Affairs put it, this visit is a new chapter in India-Liechtenstein engagement and would provide renewed impetus to bilateral relations.