PM Modi in Independence Day speech reaffirms 2036 Olympics goal
India
In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi reaffirmed India's goal of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games.
He said making this dream happen means building up sports everywhere, so talent from every corner can shine.
"We have resolved our aspiration to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India," he shared, sounding genuinely hopeful.
PM Modi announces dedicated talent program
Modi pointed out that India isn't competing in most Olympic events yet, and announced a dedicated talent program to fix that.
He gave credit to Khelo India Games and other schemes for boosting Indian athletes so far.
He also encouraged young people to grab new opportunities in sports, and confirmed that hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games is another big step.