PM Modi in Japan for India-Japan Annual Summit

Bilateral trade stands at $22.8 billion

This summit is a big deal for both nations, with talks covering trade, tech, clean energy, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

India and Japan are already strong economic partners—bilateral trade stands at $22.8 billion and Japanese investments in India total $43.2 billion.

Both sides want to team up more on semiconductors, startups, supply chain resilience, clean energy, industrial competitiveness, and skill development.

The visit also sends a clear message: both countries are committed to peace and progress across the Indo-Pacific region.