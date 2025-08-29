PM Modi in Japan for India-Japan Annual Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Tokyo for the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit—his first standalone visit to Japan since 2018.
Invited by Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba, Modi's two-day trip is all about boosting the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two countries.
Bilateral trade stands at $22.8 billion
This summit is a big deal for both nations, with talks covering trade, tech, clean energy, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.
India and Japan are already strong economic partners—bilateral trade stands at $22.8 billion and Japanese investments in India total $43.2 billion.
Both sides want to team up more on semiconductors, startups, supply chain resilience, clean energy, industrial competitiveness, and skill development.
The visit also sends a clear message: both countries are committed to peace and progress across the Indo-Pacific region.