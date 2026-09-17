PM Modi kicks off Semicon India 2026 with 600+ companies

India is going big on chips. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off Semicon India 2026 today, a major event aiming to boost the country's semiconductor industry.

Running from September 17-19, the event will be organized by the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with SEMI and industry associations, and bring together over 600 companies, over 150 speakers, representatives from 52 countries, and about 50,000 visitors.