PM Modi kicks off Semicon India 2026 with 600+ companies
India is going big on chips. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to kick off Semicon India 2026 today, a major event aiming to boost the country's semiconductor industry.
Running from September 17-19, the event will be organized by the India Semiconductor Mission, Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), in partnership with SEMI and industry associations, and bring together over 600 companies, over 150 speakers, representatives from 52 countries, and about 50,000 visitors.
Semicon India 2026 underscores semiconductor push
Semicon India 2026 isn't just a tech showcase: it's part of India's push to become a global semiconductor hub as the race for AI supremacy heats up.
Expect displays from countries like Japan, South Korea, and Sweden, plus startup zones and state booths.
With recent government subsidies worth ₹1.9 trillion, Tata Group has begun packaging and assembling chips, while Micron Technology Inc. has commenced production.