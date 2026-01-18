PM Modi launches 5 new Amrit Bharat Express trains

Prime Minister Modi just flagged off five new Amrit Bharat Express trains, focusing on affordable long-distance travel and high passenger volumes (including during peak migration periods). These non-AC trains aim to make long-distance journeys easier and more budget-friendly, connecting the Northeast, East, North, and South of India.

What's inside these trains? Each train has 22 coaches—12 sleeper, 8 general, and 2 luggage vans.

You get USB charging at every seat, ergonomic berths for better comfort, foldable snack tables, mobile holders, LED lights, and CCTV cameras for safety.

The max speed is 130km/h—solid for a budget ride.

Where do these trains go? Routes cover a big chunk of India: Assam to Haryana (Guwahati-Rohtak), Assam to UP (Dibrugarh-Lucknow), West Bengal to Delhi (Howrah-Anand Vihar), Kolkata to Varanasi (Sealdah-Banaras), and Kolkata all the way down to Tamil Nadu (Santragachi-Tambaram).