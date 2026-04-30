PM Modi launches 594-km Ganga Expressway linking Prayagraj and Meerut
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just launched the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, a massive 594-kilometer route linking Prayagraj and Meerut.
The new expressway is set to make travel a lot faster and open up fresh opportunities for business in the region.
Modi also shared plans to stretch the road all the way to Haridwar in Uttarakhand, plus add a new link to Farrukhabad.
Industrial corridors along expressway help farmers
Modi called the expressway a blend of vikas (development) and virasat (heritage), highlighting how quickly it was built since 2021.
He sees it as key for turning Uttar Pradesh into a $1 trillion economy.
There's more on the horizon too: industrial corridors will be set up along the expressway, aiming to help farmers move their goods faster and boost their earnings.