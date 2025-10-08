Next Article
PM Modi launches Mumbai Metro's underground Aqua Line
India
In September 2025, PM Narendra Modi launched the final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3, the city's first underground metro.
Stretching 33.5km from Aarey Colony to Cuffe Parade, this new Aqua Line brings 27 stations and aims to make city travel smoother and faster for everyone.
Metro to connect with local trains, monorail, and busses
The Aqua Line links hotspots like Bandra Kurla Complex, Dadar, CSMT, Nariman Point, and the airport, while connecting with both Central and Western Railways.
It's expected to serve 1.3 million people daily and cut Aarey-to-Cuffe Parade trips to about an hour.
Plus, with the "Mumbai One" app, booking tickets across all transport just got way easier—making commutes less stressful and a lot more convenient.