PM Modi launches Mumbai Metro's underground Aqua Line

Metro to connect with local trains, monorail, and busses

The Aqua Line links hotspots like Bandra Kurla Complex, Dadar, CSMT, Nariman Point, and the airport, while connecting with both Central and Western Railways.

It's expected to serve 1.3 million people daily and cut Aarey-to-Cuffe Parade trips to about an hour.

Plus, with the "Mumbai One" app, booking tickets across all transport just got way easier—making commutes less stressful and a lot more convenient.