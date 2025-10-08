2 Army commandos go missing in South Kashmir forest
What's the story
Two elite commandos of the Indian Army's 5 PARA unit have gone missing in the Gadole forest area of Kokernag, South Kashmir. Per reports, they went missing during a combing operation in the dense forest on October 6. A massive search operation has been launched by joint security forces, including multiple units of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Operation details
Search operation underway
The Gadole forest area is known for its difficult terrain, including deep gorges and steep slopes. It has also been a hotspot for militant activity in the past, with Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba having established bases there. The area witnessed heavy snowfall on Monday evening, which could further complicate the search efforts.
Weather impact
Immediate terror involvement ruled out
In 2023, several security personnel, including Army Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Donchak, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Humayun Muzamil, were killed in a gunfight in the same forests. While official information is limited, individuals involved with the operation have ruled out any immediate terror involvement, sources told India Today. To trace them, large contingents of the army are combing "every inch" of this dense forest, the Indian Express also reported, citing sources.