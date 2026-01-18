PM Modi launches new trains and highway to boost Assam's connectivity

Why should you care?

These new routes aren't just about faster travel—they're set to make life easier for students, workers, and families moving between Assam and big hubs like Uttar Pradesh.

The ₹6,950 crore National Highway-715 project will even include a 35-km elevated stretch through Kaziranga National Park to help wildlife cross safely during monsoons, tackling both traffic jams and human-wildlife conflicts.

For anyone who travels or has roots in these regions, this means better connections—and maybe a little less homesickness too.