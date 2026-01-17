PM Modi launches Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Key features

What's inside?

The train has 16 coaches with space for 823 passengers across AC-3 Tier, AC-2 Tier, and First AC.

Reported design/tested speed is around 180km/h, though one source cites a maximum design speed of 200km/h; operational speed on the Howrah-Kamakhya route is expected to be about 120-130km/h.

Onboard perks include cushioned berths, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras, soft night lights, reading lamps, USB charging ports, and automatic doors—basically all the things you'd want for an overnight journey.