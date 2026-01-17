PM Modi launches Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Key features
India just got its first Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, launched by PM Modi.
This new train connects Howrah and Kamakhya in about 14 hours—shaving off three hours from the usual trip.
It runs six days a week, leaving Howrah at 6:20pm and Kamakhya at 6:15pm making long-distance travel a bit quicker and comfier.
What's inside?
The train has 16 coaches with space for 823 passengers across AC-3 Tier, AC-2 Tier, and First AC.
Reported design/tested speed is around 180km/h, though one source cites a maximum design speed of 200km/h; operational speed on the Howrah-Kamakhya route is expected to be about 120-130km/h.
Onboard perks include cushioned berths, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras, soft night lights, reading lamps, USB charging ports, and automatic doors—basically all the things you'd want for an overnight journey.
Ticket prices & booking info
Fares start at ₹960 for short trips in AC-3 Tier and go up to ₹2,299 for the full route (excluding GST), but can reach ₹13,300 during peak times.
Heads up: there's no RAC or waitlist option—so you'll need to plan ahead if you want a seat.