PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim discuss defense, trade, tech

MoUs in various fields

The leaders exchanged 11 documents (MoUs, Exchanges of Notes, an Exchange of Letters and related documents)—think big moves in semiconductors, disaster management, anti-corruption, youth skill-building, and even film co-productions.

There's also good news for students (new scholarships), travelers (e-visas), Indian workers (better social security), and anyone who likes easy payments (UPI-Paynet integration).

With bilateral trade reaching $18.59 billion (latest available data) and more opportunities opening up on both sides, this collaboration could mean more jobs, innovation, and travel for young people in both countries.