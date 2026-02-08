PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim discuss defense, trade, tech
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a two-day trip to Malaysia, teaming up with PM Anwar Ibrahim to push their countries' partnership further.
Their talks covered everything from defense and trade to tech, education, and culture.
MoUs in various fields
The leaders exchanged 11 documents (MoUs, Exchanges of Notes, an Exchange of Letters and related documents)—think big moves in semiconductors, disaster management, anti-corruption, youth skill-building, and even film co-productions.
There's also good news for students (new scholarships), travelers (e-visas), Indian workers (better social security), and anyone who likes easy payments (UPI-Paynet integration).
With bilateral trade reaching $18.59 billion (latest available data) and more opportunities opening up on both sides, this collaboration could mean more jobs, innovation, and travel for young people in both countries.