PM Modi, Malaysian counterpart sign 11 agreements
India
Prime Minister Modi just wrapped up a two-day visit to Malaysia, where he and Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim signed 11 big agreements.
These cover everything from tech (like semiconductors) and disaster management to fighting corruption and improving social security for Indian workers in Malaysia.
Malaysia-India relations and the way forward
India and Malaysia have had strong ties for decades, with nearly 2.75 million people of Indian origin living in Malaysia today.
These new deals mean more collaboration in areas like digital economy, food security, defense, and energy—plus smoother trade (worth billions in recent years).
It's a solid step toward better opportunities for young people, students, and professionals from both countries.