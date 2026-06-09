Modi marks 12 years in office, highlighting big policy moves
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday marked his 12th year in office, highlighting key achievements of his government. He emphasized progress in poverty alleviation, infrastructure development, health care, and digital connectivity. "12 years of trust, development and public welfare," PM Modi posted on X, sharing data on key initiatives undertaken during his tenure.
Welfare initiatives
Free ration to over 81 crore people
The Prime Minister said his government has provided free rations every month to over 81 crore people. He also mentioned the construction of over four crore houses under housing schemes, more than 10.5 crore toilets built, and tap water connections given to over 12 crore households. These initiatives are part of his government's efforts to alleviate poverty and improve living conditions across India.
Empowerment efforts
Skill training provided to around 2 crore youngsters
On youth empowerment, PM Modi said his government has provided skill training to around two crore youngsters and disbursed over ₹40 lakh crore as Mudra loans. He also noted the growth of India's startup ecosystem to 2.2 lakh startups during his tenure. In terms of women's empowerment, he mentioned that over 32 crore women have been linked with Jan Dhan accounts and permanent commission has been granted to women in the armed forces.
Development focus
Free treatment to over 70 crore poor people
In the healthcare sector, PM Modi said free treatment up to ₹5 lakh has been provided to over 70 crore poor people. He also mentioned that 90% vaccination coverage has been achieved during his tenure. On infrastructure development, he highlighted that national highways have increased from 91 to 164 and airports from 74 to 164 under his leadership.
Security, culture
PM Modi lists out achievements in national security, cultural heritage
On national security, PM Modi highlighted record defense exports of ₹38,400 crore and efforts against terrorism and Naxalism. He also mentioned symbolic measures like renaming Rajpath as Kartavyapath and adopting a new naval ensign inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In terms of cultural heritage, he spoke about the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and redevelopment projects at Kashi Vishwanath, Mahakal Mahalok and Kedarnath Dham.