Modi marks 12 years in office, highlighting big policy moves

Empowerment efforts

Skill training provided to around 2 crore youngsters

On youth empowerment, PM Modi said his government has provided skill training to around two crore youngsters and disbursed over ₹40 lakh crore as Mudra loans. He also noted the growth of India's startup ecosystem to 2.2 lakh startups during his tenure. In terms of women's empowerment, he mentioned that over 32 crore women have been linked with Jan Dhan accounts and permanent commission has been granted to women in the armed forces.