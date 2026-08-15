PM Modi marks India's 79th Independence Day at Red Fort

Modi rolled out his Sapt Dhara (seven streams) plan, focusing on key areas like agriculture, tech, infrastructure, defense, green and blue economies, and cultural influence. He set a five- to seven-year target for progress here.

For energy security, he announced five new nuclear reactors in this decade and aims for India to hit 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

He also highlighted growth in semiconductors and called 33% reservation for women a "33% reservation for women is call of the hour, appeal to all parties to support and take credit for it."