PM Modi meets 12 AI start-ups ahead of global summit

PM Modi recently met with 12 Indian AI start-ups at his Delhi residence, gearing up for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 19-20 in Delhi. The goal? To bring together leaders, innovators, and organizations from around the world to talk about building AI that's actually useful and inclusive.

Start-ups showcase real-world AI ideas The chosen start-ups—like Avataar, BharatGen, Fractal, Gan, and Genloop—shared projects ranging from Indian language models and multilingual chatbots to healthcare diagnostics and generative 3D tech.

It was all about showing how homegrown AI can solve real problems across languages and industries.

Focus on ethical, local-first AI Modi emphasized that India's approach should be "ethical, unbiased, transparent and rooted in strong data privacy principles"—basically: trustworthy tech made in India for everyone.

He highlighted making affordable solutions in local languages so more people can benefit.

This meeting also aims to help Indian innovators shape the global conversation on safe and fair AI.