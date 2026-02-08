PM Modi meets INA veteran during Malaysia visit
India
During his Malaysia visit, PM Modi met Jeyaraj Raja Rao, an Indian National Army (INA) veteran, to personally thank him for his service in the INA.
The meeting was a heartfelt nod to the shared history between India and Malaysia and highlighted the lasting impact of the INA's courage.
Agreements signed during Modi's Malaysia visit
Modi also teamed up with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim to talk regional security and signed 11 new agreements covering everything from defense to tech and trade.
Plus, he announced a new Indian Consulate General in Malaysia—making it easier for both countries to connect and collaborate.