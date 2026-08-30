PM Modi meets President Mirziyoyev in Tashkent to boost ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev caught up in Tashkent this Sunday, aiming to boost ties between their countries.
Their conversation focused on trade and investment, defense, digital connectivity, energy, education, and people-to-people ties.
The Indian delegation included top officials like External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Modi joins yoga session, lays wreath
Modi joined a yoga session organized by the Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan and spent time with the Indian community there.
He also honored local history by laying a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park alongside President Mirziyoyev.
To mark his visit, Tashkent landmarks, including the Hilton Hotel, lit up in India's colors, and a vibrant event brought together Indian and Uzbek art forms.