PM Modi meets Skyroot founders, calls Vikram-1 a new chapter
Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat down with Skyroot Aerospace founders Pawan Chandana and Naga Bharath Daka on Monday to celebrate their big win: the launch of Vikram-1, India's first privately built orbital rocket.
Modi described the meeting as "excellent" and stressed how Vikram-1 marks a new chapter for India's private space industry.
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Modi called Vikram-1's success a defining moment and praised the founders' drive, saying they represent India's energetic new wave of space innovators.
The conversation also touched on tech, vision, and future opportunities, sending an inspiring message to young entrepreneurs looking to make their mark in space.