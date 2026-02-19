PM Modi meets Swiss President Parmelin at India AI Summit
India
Prime Minister Modi and Swiss President Guy Parmelin caught up at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where Parmelin cheered on India's "People, Planet and Progress" approach to AI.
He also gave a shoutout to Indian advances in AI research and spotlighted some cool Swiss startups showing off their ideas.
Switzerland invites India to help set global rules for responsible AI
This meetup isn't just about handshakes—it's about both countries joining forces for smarter, fairer tech.
They talked about making AI more trustworthy, energy-efficient, and accessible for everyone.
Switzerland even invited India to help set global rules for responsible AI that protect people and the planet.
So if you care about how tech shapes our future, this partnership could mean better standards—and more opportunities—for all of us.