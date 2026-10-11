PM Modi outlines 2047 vision: Olympics and moon astronaut landing
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just shared his big dreams for India by 2047: think hosting the Olympics and landing an Indian astronaut on the moon.
Speaking to students in Chennai, he encouraged young people to be self-reliant and innovative, saying, "There is infinite opportunity in India today. I want every youth to see his future on the same big canvas because this is your time. This is your opportunity."
Narendra Modi cites student savings story
Modi highlighted how education shapes future leaders and shared a story about kids saving money for soldiers as proof that small actions matter.
He told students he believes in their potential and urged them to think boldly.
By 2047, his goal is for India to become one of the world's top three economies and a global manufacturing hub.