PM Modi outlines youth focused tech agenda on Independence Day
India
On August 15, 2026, PM Modi marked India's 79th Independence Day with a speech focused on the future, especially for young people.
He rolled out plans to boost opportunities in AI, make education more accessible, and push for tech self-reliance.
Modi launches 1Cr yearlong AI training
Modi announced a mission to train 1 crore youth in artificial intelligence within a year and set up over 10,000 Atal Tinkering Labs to spark early innovation.
Free online coaching for competitive exams is also launching to help families save money.
Plus, 7 to 8 new semiconductor plants are coming soon, along with ₹1 lakh crore created a system to provide strength to your ideas and capabilities, with emphasis on research and innovation, opening more doors in tech than ever before.