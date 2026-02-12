PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Dayanand Saraswati
Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Swami Dayanand Saraswati's 202nd birth anniversary with a heartfelt tribute, calling him "dedicated throughout his life to the service of Mother Bharati" and saying his push for social reform still inspires people today.
Swami Dayanand founded Arya Samaj
Swami Dayanand Saraswati, born in Gujarat in 1824, founded Arya Samaj—a movement that challenged idol worship and pushed for a return to Vedic values.
He championed women's education and equal rights at a time when few did.
Dayanand spoke up for ideas like "India for Indians," promoted Hindi, cow protection, and self-reliance.
His followers started DAV schools across India.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects, calling him a pioneer who spread Vedic values through his work "Satyarth Prakash."