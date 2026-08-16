PM Modi posts animal-feeding photos, outlines Viksit Bharat by 2047
India
Just before the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi posted a sweet Instagram photographs of his morning ritual, feeding animals at home.
He called it his "daily routine," and shared how his furry friends seemed to sense he was leaving early for the Red Fort celebrations.
Modi emphasizes youth, AI, green energy
At the Red Fort, Prime Minister Modi talked about building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, focusing on empowering young people, boosting tech skills like AI, and supporting green energy.
The event also celebrated 150 years of Vande Mataram with a special performance.