PM Modi praises female officers' historic circumnavigation of globe India Sep 28, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a special shoutout to Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa during his Mann Ki Baat this Sunday.

The two completed an epic sea journey of approximately 47,500km (rounded to 50,000km by PM Modi) from October 2024 to May 2025, tackling tough conditions along the way.

PM Modi called their voyage a true tribute to female empowerment during Navratri, saying it showed "courage and determination."