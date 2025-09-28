PM Modi praises female officers' historic circumnavigation of globe
Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a special shoutout to Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Commanders Dilna and Roopa during his Mann Ki Baat this Sunday.
The two completed an epic sea journey of approximately 47,500km (rounded to 50,000km by PM Modi) from October 2024 to May 2025, tackling tough conditions along the way.
PM Modi called their voyage a true tribute to female empowerment during Navratri, saying it showed "courage and determination."
Voyage on sailboat
Dilna and Roopa made waves by hoisting the Tricolor at Point Nemo—the most remote spot in the ocean, over 2,600km from land.
As Lt Commander Roopa pointed out, circumnavigating the globe on a sailboat is even rarer than climbing Everest.
Their achievement stands out for its teamwork and perseverance.