Missing link project to cut Mumbai-Pune travel time by 30 minutes
Big news for anyone who travels between Mumbai and Pune: the Missing Link Project is nearing completion.
This new 13.3km, eight-lane stretch will let you skip the slow Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, cutting your drive by about 30 minutes and nearly six kilometers.
Top speeds could hit 120km/h, with the whole project expected to finish by December 2025.
Project is now 96% complete
There are two massive tunnels under Lonavala Lake, a striking 650-meter cable-stayed bridge at Tiger Valley, and a towering viaduct—pretty impressive engineering!
Construction started back in 2019 and faced some tough terrain, but now it's 96% done with just final touches on tunnels and safety checks left.
Once open, expect smoother drives, fewer accidents, and a boost for western Maharashtra's economy.