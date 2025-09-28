Missing link project to cut Mumbai-Pune travel time by 30 minutes India Sep 28, 2025

Big news for anyone who travels between Mumbai and Pune: the Missing Link Project is nearing completion.

This new 13.3km, eight-lane stretch will let you skip the slow Lonavala-Khandala ghat section, cutting your drive by about 30 minutes and nearly six kilometers.

Top speeds could hit 120km/h, with the whole project expected to finish by December 2025.