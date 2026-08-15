PM Modi praises Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 in Independence Day speech
India
In his Independence Day speech, PM Modi gave a big shoutout to Hyderabad startup Skyroot Aerospace for making history.
On July 18, their Vikram-1 rocket became the first from an Indian private company to put satellites into orbit. Pretty huge for India's space scene.
India becomes 3rd private orbital nation
With this launch, India joined the US and China as one of just three countries where private companies can send rockets to orbit.
The Vikram-1 was fully designed by Skyroot's young team (average age: 28) and packed with cool tech like carbon composites and a 3D-printed engine.
PM Modi called it a "historic new frontier," crediting new space reforms that are helping young innovators lead the way.