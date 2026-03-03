PM Modi reaches 30M YouTube subscribers, world's most followed leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader to cross 30 million subscribers on YouTube . The milestone makes him the most-subscribed politician on the platform, comfortably ahead of his peers. Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is a distant second with only about one-fourth of PM Modi's subscriber count.

National comparison PM Modi's subscriber count vs Indian politicians In India, PM Modi's digital reach is unmatched. He has nearly thrice the subscribers of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on YouTube. His subscriber base is also over four times that of both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) individually. This achievement comes days after he became the first world leader to cross 100 million followers on Instagram.

Global comparison PM Modi's follower count vs global leaders on Instagram On Instagram, PM Modi has more than double the followers of US President Donald Trump. His follower count is also higher than that of several other global leaders. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto follows with 15 million followers, while Brazilian President Lula has 14.4 million. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Argentine President Javier Milei have 11.6 million and 6.4 million followers, respectively, on the platform.

