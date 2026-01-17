PM Modi remembers MGR: Actor, leader, icon India Jan 17, 2026

On M.G. Ramachandran's birth anniversary, PM Modi paid tribute to the legendary Tamil actor and three-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

Born in Sri Lanka in 1917, MGR starred in numerous films before launching his political journey—first with DMK, then founding AIADMK.

He led the state and remains a beloved figure for his unique blend of cinema stardom and public service.