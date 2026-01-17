PM Modi remembers MGR: Actor, leader, icon
On M.G. Ramachandran's birth anniversary, PM Modi paid tribute to the legendary Tamil actor and three-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
Born in Sri Lanka in 1917, MGR starred in numerous films before launching his political journey—first with DMK, then founding AIADMK.
He led the state and remains a beloved figure for his unique blend of cinema stardom and public service.
MGR's game-changing moves for people
MGR wasn't just about star power—he rolled out big changes that still matter today.
He upgraded the mid-day meal program, which helped improve school attendance.
He also championed healthcare and education for those who needed it most.
Championing Tamil pride
Beyond politics, MGR was all about celebrating Tamil culture—promoting Tamil language and cultural initiatives.
Through his films and policies, he boosted pride in being Tamil and left a legacy that still inspires fans across generations.