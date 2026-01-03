PM Modi remembers Rani Velu Nachiyar: India's fearless queen who took on the British

Born in 1730, Velu Nachiyar—nicknamed Veeramangai or "brave woman"—was a skilled martial artist and multilingual leader. After the British killed her husband, she found support from Mysore's Hyder Ali, who gave her troops and weapons.

How she fought back

Teaming up with commander Kuyili, Velu Nachiyar used clever tactics like espionage and sabotage against the British.

In a bold move, Kuyili destroyed their ammo depot, helping Velu Nachiyar reclaim Sivagangai in 1780.

She ruled for a decade—making history as the first Indian queen to resist British power nearly 80 years before the 1857 revolt.