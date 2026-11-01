PM Modi greets people of 6 states on foundation days
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended his warm wishes to the residents of six Indian states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Keralam, as they celebrated their foundation days. He prayed for peace, prosperity and well-being for all citizens of these states. The Prime Minister also expressed hope that the coming years would bring new opportunities and continued progress to these regions.
Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi's message to Madhya Pradesh
In his message to Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi praised the state's rich culture and natural beauty. He said its world-renowned heritage sites add to its historical identity.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the contributions of Madhya Pradesh's people in various fields such as agriculture, industry, tourism, and education.
He prayed for happiness and prosperity on this special occasion for all residents of the state.
Chhattisgarh
PM Modi's address to Chhattisgarh
Addressing the people of Chhattisgarh, PM Modi expressed joy over the state's development and its fight against Naxalism.
He praised its tribal culture, natural wealth, and archeological heritage.
The Prime Minister hoped that with active participation from its talented people, Chhattisgarh would continue to contribute to India's prosperity.
He prayed for welfare and well-being on this special occasion for all residents of the state.
Haryana
PM Modi's wishes for Haryana
PM Modi also congratulated the people of Haryana on their foundation day, calling it a state of glorious history and extraordinary valor.
He acknowledged their contributions in agriculture, sports, defense services, industry, and education.
The Prime Minister prayed for happiness and prosperity for all residents of Haryana on this special occasion.
Karnataka
PM Modi's message to Karnataka
On Kannada Rajyotsava, PM Modi lauded Karnataka for its rich traditions and remarkable achievements. He noted the state's contributions to information technology, biotechnology, and aerospace.
The Prime Minister praised the people of Karnataka for their hard work and skills in futuristic sectors like artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing.
He prayed for joy and prosperity on this special occasion for all residents of the state.
Kerala
Addressing Keralam residents, PM Modi lauds state's cultural heritage
PM Modi also greeted the people of Keralam on their foundation day, noting the state's natural beauty and cultural heritage.
He said the state has always occupied a cherished place in the nation's history.
He praised their achievements in healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship.
The Prime Minister hoped that the coming years would bring new opportunities and continued progress for all residents of Keralam.
Tamil Nadu
PM Modi extends wishes for Tamil Nadu Day
Finally, PM Modi congratulated the people of Tamil Nadu on Tamil Nadu Day. He praised their contributions to manufacturing, automobiles, electronics, space technology, healthcare, emerging industries, and textiles.
The Prime Minister acknowledged the state's industrial excellence in electronics and space technology.
He prayed for happiness and success for all residents of Tamil Nadu on this special occasion.