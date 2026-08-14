PM's I-Day speech to be broadcast live: How to watch
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on India's 80th Independence Day from the Red Fort in Delhi. PM Modi's speech and celebrations will be broadcast live from 7:30am on August 15. This year, around 27,000 people are expected to attend, including 5,000 special guests from different fields and youth from across the country.
Viewing options
Where to watch live telecast of the event
The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan from 6:30am. It can also be streamed for free on Doordarshan's official YouTube channel and Prasar Bharati's WAVES service.
The Hindustan Times's YouTube channel will start coverage at 7:00am, giving viewers multiple options to catch the live telecast of this important national event.
Historical context
Significance of Independence Day
Independence Day marks the end of British rule in India in 1947 and the transfer of power to the Constituent Assembly.
The tradition of hoisting the national flag and addressing the nation was started by Jawaharlal Nehru on August 15, 1947.
This year, citizens were invited to share their ideas for PM Modi's speech through MyGov until August 12 at 11:45pm.
Theme
Theme for 2026
The focus of the government's 2026 Independence Day celebrations is "Yuva Shakti for Viksit Bharat@2047," which will also mark the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.
The national song is set to be sung when PM Modi arrives at the Red Fort, followed by the unfurling of the National Flag and his address to the nation.