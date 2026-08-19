Modi wants Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to have 'memorable' visit: Envoy
What's the story
Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Dinesh Trivedi, has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants the proposed visit of Bangladesh PM Tarique Rahman to India to be "memorable." The statement comes amid uncertainty over the trip due to strained ties between New Delhi and Dhaka. Spoking at a reception in Dhaka for Bangladeshi business leaders and a visiting Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) delegation, Trivedi quoted Modi as saying, "Prime Minister Modi just mentioned one thing. We need to meet."
Diplomatic assurance
Trivedi quoted PM Modi as saying
"And you can tell them on my behalf that you have the prime minister of India's assurance that when the honorable prime minister of Bangladesh visits India, he will have such an honorable reception as he deserves," Trivedi continued.
He stressed that closer engagement between the two leaders would ultimately benefit both countries' people and businesses.
"Business people all over the world have a big role to play in bridging this gap," Modi was quoted as saying.
Tridevi
'Keep the past and sort out differences of the past'
Trivedi also said the two countries should address past differences while looking ahead.
"I am not telling that you forget the past, but keep the past and sort out the differences of the past. But move on. Don't get stagnant," he said.
He added that differences are natural between "vibrant democracies" and could be addressed through dialogue.
"We deeply understand the concerns of brothers and sisters of Bangladesh. Definitely, there are concerns. But this is a partnership of equals."
Extradition issue
Proposed visit complicated by Dhaka's demand for extradition of Hasina
The envoy's remarks came as uncertainty looms over Rahman's proposed visit to New Delhi for the BRICS Summit on September 12-13.
The proposed visit has been complicated by Dhaka's demand for the extradition of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Hasina was ousted in August 2024 and sentenced to death in absentia by a special tribunal in November 2025.
India has said it is examining the extradition request according to law and legal processes.
Visit conditions
Official position from Bangladesh and India on proposed visit
Bangladesh's foreign affairs spokesperson had said officials from both countries were in contact over a possible bilateral visit but insisted that a "propitious environment" needed to be created.
Dhaka said Hasina's media interaction last month affected that environment and called on India to act expeditiously on its extradition request.
However, according to TOI, Indian government sources maintained that the invitation remains in place, with timing left for Dhaka to decide.