PM Modi says ₹300 urea, ₹1,350 DAP due to subsidies
During his Independence Day speech, PM Modi put the spotlight on how the government is helping farmers handle rising global costs.
He shared that Indian farmers pay just ₹300 for a bag of urea that costs ₹3,000 worldwide, and DAP fertilizer is sold at ₹1,350 here instead of the global price of ₹5,000, thanks to government subsidies.
PM Modi promotes agricultural self reliance
Modi explained these subsidies are meant to keep farming stable despite price shocks around the world.
He also talked about boosting self-reliance in agriculture and encouraged the seafood industry to grab new export opportunities after a recent trade deal opened up markets for Indian shrimp.
All this ties into his bigger goal: making India a developed nation by 2047 through self-reliance and stronger local industries.