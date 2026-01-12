PM Modi set to launch 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag-off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train on January 17, 2026, connecting Guwahati and Kolkata.
This move finally answers a long-standing request from people in North Bengal, aiming to make travel smoother and faster between these regions.
The announcement came from West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, who highlighted the push for better connectivity.
Why this matters for North and South Bengal
The new sleeper train will directly link South Bengal with key North Bengal towns like Balurghat, Raiganj, Alipurduar, and Malda—making it easier for folks to reach hospitals or job opportunities without the usual travel hassles.
Bhattacharya pointed out that these upgraded rail links are meant to break down old geographic barriers and help residents get around more easily.
The simultaneous launch of this train and the Amrit Bharat Express is expected to further improve connectivity and development opportunities in North Bengal.