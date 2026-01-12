PM Modi set to launch 1st Vande Bharat sleeper train

Why this matters for North and South Bengal

The new sleeper train will directly link South Bengal with key North Bengal towns like Balurghat, Raiganj, Alipurduar, and Malda—making it easier for folks to reach hospitals or job opportunities without the usual travel hassles.

Bhattacharya pointed out that these upgraded rail links are meant to break down old geographic barriers and help residents get around more easily.

The simultaneous launch of this train and the Amrit Bharat Express is expected to further improve connectivity and development opportunities in North Bengal.