PM Modi sets 6cr rural lakhpati didis target with ₹1L
On Independence Day, PM Modi raised the bar for women's empowerment by announcing a goal to help six crore rural women become Lakhpati Didis through Self-Help Groups under the DAY-NRLM scheme, with an annual household income of at least ₹1 lakh or more.
The earlier target of three crore has already been crossed, showing strong progress in supporting women to become financially independent and boost their communities.
PM Modi spotlights tribal women chipmakers
Modi highlighted how women are making waves everywhere, from aviation and STEM to defense.
He shared how meeting tribal women working in chip manufacturing after training abroad inspired him, calling them proof of how crucial women are for India's growth.
The Lakhpati Didi initiative under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) seeks to empower women in Self-Help Groups to achieve a sustainable annual household income of ₹1 lakh or more.