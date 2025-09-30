PM Modi to celebrate Maha Ashtami at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park
On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the iconic Kali Mandir and Shiva Temple in Chittaranjan Park—Delhi's "Mini Kolkata"—to celebrate Maha Ashtami during Durga Puja.
The neighborhood is famous for its vibrant Bengali community and huge festive gatherings.
Security measures are in place, with major traffic restrictions for his visit.
Modi's Durga Puja visit signals BJP's Bengal push
This isn't just a festive drop-in—Modi's visit is part of the BJP's push to connect with Bengalis ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections.
By joining a key cultural event, the party hopes to show respect for Bengali traditions and counter criticism about being out of touch with local culture.
It also signals that West Bengal remains a big focus for national politics heading into the next election season.