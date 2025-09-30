PM Modi to celebrate Maha Ashtami at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park

Modi's Durga Puja visit signals BJP's Bengal push

This isn't just a festive drop-in—Modi's visit is part of the BJP's push to connect with Bengalis ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections.

By joining a key cultural event, the party hopes to show respect for Bengali traditions and counter criticism about being out of touch with local culture.

It also signals that West Bengal remains a big focus for national politics heading into the next election season.