PM Modi to flag off Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Meerut Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the complete 82-km Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Delhi to Meerut, along with the Meerut Metro (about 23km). Costing about ₹30,274 crore for the RRTS and around ₹11,540 crore for the Meerut Metro, these projects are set to make travel in the National Capital Region (NCR) much faster and easier.

RRTS trains can run at 180km/h The RRTS trains have a design speed of 180km/h and a maximum operational speed of 160km/h, slashing Delhi-Meerut travel time to under an hour.

With 22 stops and smart signaling tech, this is a big step for daily commuters—reducing two- to three-hour road trips or endless traffic jams.

Metro to cover Meerut in just 30 minutes Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the remaining stretches: a short stretch in Delhi and a longer one in Uttar Pradesh.

The new Meerut Metro shares tracks with the RRTS and gets you across town in just 30 minutes.