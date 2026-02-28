PM Modi to flag off Delhi-Meerut RRTS, Meerut Metro
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to flag off the complete 82-km Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) from Delhi to Meerut, along with the Meerut Metro (about 23km).
Costing about ₹30,274 crore for the RRTS and around ₹11,540 crore for the Meerut Metro, these projects are set to make travel in the National Capital Region (NCR) much faster and easier.
RRTS trains can run at 180km/h
The RRTS trains have a design speed of 180km/h and a maximum operational speed of 160km/h, slashing Delhi-Meerut travel time to under an hour.
With 22 stops and smart signaling tech, this is a big step for daily commuters—reducing two- to three-hour road trips or endless traffic jams.
Metro to cover Meerut in just 30 minutes
Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the remaining stretches: a short stretch in Delhi and a longer one in Uttar Pradesh.
The new Meerut Metro shares tracks with the RRTS and gets you across town in just 30 minutes.
The source does not report pre-launch ridership; there is no evidence that five million people had used the system prior to its inauguration.
Once fully open, it is expected to serve up to eight lakh riders every day—cutting down pollution and giving NCR folks way more mobility options.