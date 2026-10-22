PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Polish counterpart today
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday. The discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in defense, trade, emerging technologies and other strategic sectors. The two leaders are also expected to discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and India-European Union relations.
Economic focus
Tusk's visit to India aimed at boosting bilateral economic ties
Tusk's visit to India from October 21-23 is also aimed at boosting bilateral economic ties.
The two countries are looking to increase annual bilateral trade from $6 billion to $10 billion.
A major business delegation is accompanying Tusk, including Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski.
Besides holding diplomatic engagements, the Polish delegation is scheduled to participate in business forums in the national capital and Bengaluru.
Business forums
India-Poland Business Forum scheduled to be held on October 22
An India-Poland Business Forum is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on October 22 and in Bengaluru on October 23.
The forums will provide a platform for exploring investment opportunities and enhancing commercial cooperation between the two countries.
Former Polish Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski said several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were expected to be signed during these events.
Diplomatic relations
Tusk's visit comes after PM Modi's trip to Poland
Tusk's visit comes after PM Modi's trip to Poland in August 2024, when bilateral relations were upgraded to a Strategic Partnership.
According to MEA, this is Tusk's second visit to India as Polish Prime Minister, the first being in 2010.
He had also visited New Delhi in 2017 for an India-EU Summit as president of the European Council.
Official reception
MEA welcomes Tusk's arrival in India
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) welcomed Tusk's arrival in a post on X.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "The visit will provide fresh impetus to the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and further deepen our longstanding ties."
The visit will also "provide an opportunity to further strengthen the India-Poland Strategic Partnership and advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, defense, emerging technologies, renewable energy, education, culture and people-to-people ties," the MEA had said.