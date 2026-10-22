PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Polish counterpart today

Tusk's visit to India from October 21-23 is also aimed at boosting bilateral economic ties.

The two countries are looking to increase annual bilateral trade from $6 billion to $10 billion.

A major business delegation is accompanying Tusk, including Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy, Andrzej Domanski.

Besides holding diplomatic engagements, the Polish delegation is scheduled to participate in business forums in the national capital and Bengaluru.