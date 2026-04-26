Modi to inaugurate UP's longest Ganga Expressway on April 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway on April 29. The expressway, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), is the longest in Uttar Pradesh. Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj, it is a six-lane, access-controlled corridor built at a cost of around ₹36,230 crore.

Economic impact Travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj to be reduced The Ganga Expressway will cut travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from nearly 12 hours down to six to eight hours. It will also connect 12 districts, providing an impetus to Uttar Pradesh's economy. The districts include Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.

Connectivity boost Will connect operational, planned expressways The Ganga Expressway will also connect several key corridors, including both operational ones and ones that are planned. These include the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the proposed Meerut-Haridwar extension. The expressway is expected to serve as a backbone for an extensive expressway network in Uttar Pradesh.

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