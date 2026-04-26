Modi to inaugurate UP's longest Ganga Expressway on April 29
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway on April 29. The expressway, developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), is the longest in Uttar Pradesh. Stretching 594km from Meerut to Prayagraj, it is a six-lane, access-controlled corridor built at a cost of around ₹36,230 crore.
Economic impact
Travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj to be reduced
The Ganga Expressway will cut travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from nearly 12 hours down to six to eight hours. It will also connect 12 districts, providing an impetus to Uttar Pradesh's economy. The districts include Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj.
Connectivity boost
Will connect operational, planned expressways
The Ganga Expressway will also connect several key corridors, including both operational ones and ones that are planned. These include the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Jewar Link Expressway, Farrukhabad Link Expressway, and the proposed Meerut-Haridwar extension. The expressway is expected to serve as a backbone for an extensive expressway network in Uttar Pradesh.
Unique feature
Emergency airstrip, other features
The Ganga Expressway also has a 3.5km-long airstrip in Shahjahanpur for emergency take-offs and landings of Indian Air Force aircraft. The project is expected to give a boost to multiple sectors, including industrial development, trade, agriculture, and tourism. It will provide direct high-speed connectivity from the National Capital Region (NCR), drastically reducing travel time for goods and people.