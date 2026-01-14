PM Modi to inaugurate National Startup Day 2026
National Startup Day 2026 kicks off on January 16, with PM Modi leading the celebrations.
This year marks a decade since Startup India began, and the event will spotlight state rankings and feature the latest National Startup Awards.
A decade of booming startups
India's startup scene has exploded from just 400 recognized startups in 2016 to over 2 lakh today—making it the world's third largest.
These startups have created over 21 lakh jobs, especially in tech and healthcare.
Women and small-city founders step up
Nearly half of India's recognized startups have at least one woman director, and more than half now operate out of tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
It's a sign that innovation is spreading far beyond just big metros.
Big support from government initiatives
From funding boosts (₹27,000 crore+) to platforms like BHASKAR connecting over six lakh users, government efforts have made it easier for new businesses to grow.
Streamlined rules and hundreds of incubators are helping more young founders get started.