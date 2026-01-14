PM Modi to inaugurate National Startup Day 2026

National Startup Day 2026 kicks off on January 16, with PM Modi leading the celebrations. This year marks a decade since Startup India began, and the event will spotlight state rankings and feature the latest National Startup Awards.

A decade of booming startups India's startup scene has exploded from just 400 recognized startups in 2016 to over 2 lakh today—making it the world's third largest.

These startups have created over 21 lakh jobs, especially in tech and healthcare.

Women and small-city founders step up Nearly half of India's recognized startups have at least one woman director, and more than half now operate out of tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

It's a sign that innovation is spreading far beyond just big metros.