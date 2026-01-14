Lashkar-e-Taiba leader calls for violence against Hindus in new video
A troubling new video from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir shows Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Abu Musa Kashmiri urging violence against Hindus, saying, "Freedom will be achieved by cutting the throats of Hindus."
This follows Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's recent promise to respond firmly to terrorism.
What else you should know
Kashmiri's speech is similar to one he gave before the deadly Pahalgam attack in April that killed 26 people.
In response, General Dwivedi highlighted India's ongoing counter-terror efforts like Operation Sindoor and stressed that there can be no talks with terror groups.
Since Article 370 was revoked in 2019, terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir have dropped, attributed to political clarity and sustained counter-terror operations.