PM Modi to launch Sant Ravidas Sleeper Vande Bharat
India's second Sleeper Vande Bharat train, the Sant Ravidas Express, is set to launch on July 17 with Prime Minister Modi doing the honors.
This new triweekly service connects Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and Chheharta in Amritsar, Punjab, making travel between these states easier and more comfortable.
The launch also includes the opening of Jalandhar's new railway station.
Triweekly Chheharta to Varanasi service
The Sant Ravidas Express (train numbers 14624/14623) will run three times a week: leaving Chheharta at 2:05pm on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays and reaching Varanasi at 12:15pm the next day; return trips leave Varanasi at 7:05pm on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Mondays.
Major stops include Lucknow, Moradabad, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Amritsar.
This new route is expected to boost religious tourism and business travel between Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, and it's all part of making Indian rail journeys smoother for everyone.