PM Modi to unveil development projects in Bihar, Bengal

On Friday, PM Modi kicked off a massive round of development projects—over ₹12,200 crore—in Bihar and West Bengal. Think new trains, upgraded roads, better energy access, support for startups, and boosts for rural communities. The goal? Faster growth and more opportunities in both states.

Rail upgrades, IT parks in Bihar Bihar is getting major rail upgrades (like doubling key lines and smarter signaling), plus four fresh Amrit Bharat trains to make travel easier.

New Software Technology Parks are coming to Darbhanga and Patna to help local IT talent shine.

There's also a push for modern fish farming under the Matsya Sampada Yojana—good news if you're into aquaculture or care about local jobs.

Focus on rural stability Modi announced ₹400 crore for 61,500 mostly women-led Self-Help Groups—so more women can launch businesses or community projects.

Plus: 12,000 families just got homes under the PM Awaas Yojana-Gramin scheme. It's all about giving rural folks a better shot at stability.