PM Modi to visit Malaysia on February 7-8
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Malaysia over the weekend in February 2026, where he'll meet Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim.
It will be his third visit to Malaysia and marks another step in strengthening India-Malaysia ties; it is his first visit after Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim's 2024 state visit to India.
The leaders will talk trade, tech, defense, and green energy—basically looking at ways both countries can work closer together.
India wants Malaysia to send back Zakir Naik
A big topic this time: India wants Malaysia to send back Zakir Naik, a controversial preacher facing charges in India for money laundering and hate speech. He's been living in Malaysia.
Indian officials say they'll keep pushing for his return through all legal channels.
Plus, the visit could mean more opportunities for Indian workers in Malaysia and deeper tech partnerships—so it's not just about politics; it could impact jobs and digital payments too.