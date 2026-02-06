PM Modi to visit Malaysia on February 7-8

India wants Malaysia to send back Zakir Naik

A big topic this time: India wants Malaysia to send back Zakir Naik, a controversial preacher facing charges in India for money laundering and hate speech. He's been living in Malaysia.

Indian officials say they'll keep pushing for his return through all legal channels.

Plus, the visit could mean more opportunities for Indian workers in Malaysia and deeper tech partnerships—so it's not just about politics; it could impact jobs and digital payments too.