PM Modi to visit Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on March 1
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on March 1 to launch and lay foundation stones for projects worth over ₹7,100 crore.
His day starts in Puducherry with new electric busses, a Smart City command center, plus upgrades for cancer care and university buildings.
PM's itinerary in Tamil Nadu
These projects are all about better infrastructure—think cleaner water, more affordable housing for low-income families, and easier commutes with new rail lines and highways.
In Tamil Nadu, the focus is on boosting local jobs by connecting fishing communities to big business hubs and modernizing train stations.
The visit wraps up with a rally in Madurai and PM Modi's first-ever stop at the historic Subramaniyaswamy Temple.